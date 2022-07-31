Hariyali Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival , which will be celebrated this year on July 31 (Sunday). It is a seasonal festival celebrated in the month of Shravan and is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha. This day commemorates Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s marriage. Hariyali Teej is majorly celebrated in northern India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.Also Read - Hariyali Teej 2022: 6 Guilt-Free Flavoursome Traditional Recipes to Celebrate The Festival

Married women observe a strict fast for their husbands on this day and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for marital bliss. Even Unmarried women observed a fast to pray for desired life partner. On Teej, women are decked beautifully in green sarees and green bangles which is considered a significant colour of the festival. Also, married women go to their parent's house, celebrate with their family, listen to old folk songs of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Share these images, wishes, and quotes with your loved ones on this special day:

Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times, and dreams for a year full of smiles!

May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Wishing you and your family a happy Hariyali Teej 2022! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil eye.