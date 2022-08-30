Hartalika Teej 2022: The third of the three popular Teej, Hartalika Teej is celebrated on August 30. This festival is usually celebrated in the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada and are the one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Uttar Pardesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. On this day, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri and pray for the long lives of their husband. Not only married but unmarried girls keep a fast too to obtain their desired groom. Women observe Nirjala Vrat i.e (without food and water) and offer prayers to God. As per Hindu mythology, This fast was first observed by goddess Parvati to get Lord Shiva as her husband.Also Read - Hartalika Teej 2022 Henna Ideas: 8 Simple And Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Try at Home

Women also celebrate this day by wearing new clothes, preferably sarees, perform various dances, sing folk songs and apply mehndi on their hands. This festival is usually celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. To make Hartalika Teej even more special, share wishes quotes, whatsapp messages, pictures, status with your loved ones.

1. May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

2. Like the beauty of Lord Shiva and Parvati’s love, may happiness and companion ship flourish in your life as well.

3. Wishing you and your husband a warm and happy Hartalika Teej blessed with good fasting and lots of memories with your loved ones.

4. Wishing you and your family a happy Hartalika Teej 2022! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil eye.

5. I hope Goddess Parvati accepts your prayers and fasting and showers her blessings in your marital life. May your marriage last long and be filled with love!

6. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hartalika Teej!

7. May this beautiful festival of Hartalika fill your life with joy and ecstasy and good health for you and your family.

8. Wishing you and your family a Happy Hartalika Teej. May Lord give all the happiness, peace and prosperity in the world. Happy Hartalika Teej!

9. May Teej mata bless you and your spouse with good health, joy, happiness and lots of love

10. Like the Jodi of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, hope you & your husband also have a deep connection forever. Happy Teej Festival.