Happy Hindi Diwas 2022: Every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas is observed nation-wide with friends, family and colleagues. This day is celebrated to promote Hindi as our mother tongue of India, and to spread awareness about the language. In 1949, Hindi- an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script was recognized and adopted by our constituent assembly as the official language of the Republic of India. Did you know Hindi is one of the official languages of the Union government- English being the second? It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country.Also Read - Hindi Diwas Speeches: Best Hindi Lectures and Address by Popular Indian Personalities

Hindi has always been a force behind uniting Indians! Happy Hindi Diwas! Hindi represents the love, dedication, struggle, and culture of our country! Greetings on Hindi Diwas! Let us all take pride in our Hindi language and celebrate the day with much pomp! Man Ki Bhasa, Prem Ki Bhasha, Hindi hai Bharat Ke Jan Jan Ki Bhasha! Happy Hindi Diwas! Till Hindi is not made the power of the poor, till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas! Happy Hindi Diwas! Let us pay tribute to Hindi, which played a significant role in uniting the entire nation during the freedom struggle and thereafter! Hindi is not just a language, but an expression of love for the motherland! Happy Hindi Diwas! Hindustan ki shaan aur pehchan hai Hindi….. Hindustan ka abhiman hai Hindi…. Hindi Diwas ke paavan parv par hardik badhaiyan!!! Hindi ke bina Hindustan utna hi adhura hai jitna saanso ke bina ye Jeevan…. Hindi Diwas ki dher saari shubh kamnayein. Hindi bhasha Bharat ka wo gehna hai jo sada Bharat ko sajata rahega aur sada hi humari shaan bankar chamakta rahega…. Hindi Diwas ki badhai. Hindi Diwas humein yaad dilata hai Hindi bhasha ki taraf humara kartavya, use sanjo kar rakhne ka aur ise humari aane wali pidhiyo ko iske sundar roop mein saupne ka. Hindi aur Hindustan ka har Hindustani ke saath wahi ek naata hai jo ek dil ka dhadkan se aur ek maa ka apne bachche se…. Hindi Diwas ke avsar par dher saari badhai!!!

