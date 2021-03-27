Happy Holi 2021: Holi, the festival of colours will be celebrated across India on March 29 (Monday). The vibrant festival is considered one of the biggest festivals after Diwali. The joyous festival is observed on Pratipada Tithi (first day of the Chaitra month, Krishna Paksha, as per the Purnimanta calendar) or Phalguna month, Pratipada Tithi, Krishna Paksha (as per the Amavasyant calendar). Also Read - Holi 2021| Be At Your Colourful Best With These DIY Cocktails

The colourful festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm. It is one of the most prominent and happiest festivals in India. Holi is also known as the festival of colours and it marks the arrival of spring and thanksgiving for a good harvest. This festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and is largely celebrated by the Hindus. The gala festival is celebrated by many religions in different countries by dashing each other with bright colour powder. Also Read - Post-Holi Weight Loss: 6 Diet Tips That Will Help You Shed Festive Flab

This year, India will celebrate Holi on March 29, 2021 (Monday). Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28, 2021, i.e. Sunday. Also Read - VIDEO: People Celebrate Holi With Ashes And 'Gulal' at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi | WATCH Here

Due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, everyone is instructed to celebrate the festival within the confines of their homes. Since not many will be able to spend the festival with their dear and near ones’ due to COVID-19, here we have compiled best wishes and greetings that you can send to your loved ones’ this Holi and make it extra special.

Holi 2021 Messages, Greeting, Wishes, Whatsapp Status that you can share with your near and dear ones:

-With the hope that your life is framed with all the colours of the rainbow, sending out the happiest colours to you. Happy Holi!

-Colour your mind with positivism and happiness! Happy Holi!

-Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long

– Holi is the appropriate time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi!

-Paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours of nature. Happy Holi!

– It’s Holi. Wash away your worries with the festival of colours.

-Make a splash this Holi to spread cheer and joy all around.

-Wishing you and your family all the success and prosperity this Holi!

– Have a colourful and joyous Holi this year!

-May this Holi usher in colours of happiness in your life

-May God grant you peace of mind and good health. Happy Holi!

-If you don’t mind, let’s play Holi

-May the year ahead be prosperous and happy and every day is as colourful as Holi.

-May God shower all his blessings upon you and fill your life with good deeds and contentment. Happy Holi!

-May all the 365 days of the year be as merry as the day of Holi. Happy Holi!

-Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi.

-Hope God paints the canvas of your life with beautiful colours. Happy Holi to you and your Family!!

-Let’s make a bonfire of our pride, negativity, and envy this Holi and bring in a fresh start. Happy Holi!

Here’s wishing you a joyous and safe Holi! Don’t forget to binge on that delicious Gujia.