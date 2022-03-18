Happy Holi 2022: Holi, the festival of colours will be celebrated across India on March 18. The vibrant festival is considered one of the biggest festivals after Diwali. The joyous festival is observed on Pratipada Tithi (first day of the Chaitra month, Krishna Paksha, as per the Purnimanta calendar) or Phalguna month, Pratipada Tithi, Krishna Paksha (as per the Amavasyant calendar).Also Read - Holi Special Horoscope: Happiness Awaits These 2 Zodiac Signs

The colourful festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm. It is one of the most prominent and happiest festivals in India. Holi is also known as the festival of colours and it marks the arrival of spring and thanksgiving for a good harvest. This festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and is largely celebrated by the Hindus. The gala festival is celebrated by many religions in different countries by dashing each other with bright colour powder.

Holi 2022 Messages, Greeting, Wishes, Whatsapp Status that you can share with your near and dear ones:

With the hope that your life is framed with all the colours of the rainbow, sending out the happiest colours to you. Happy Holi!

Colour your mind with positivism and happiness! Happy Holi!

Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long.

Holi is the appropriate time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi!

Paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours of nature. Happy Holi!

It’s Holi. Wash away your worries with the festival of colours.

Make a splash this Holi to spread cheer and joy all around.

Wishing you and your family all the success and prosperity this Holi!

Have a colourful and joyous Holi this year!