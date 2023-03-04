“Holi is a time to let go of all our inhibitions and embrace life with open arms. It is a time to celebrate the beauty of colors, the sweetness of gujiyas and the warmth of our relationships. Let us take this opportunity to strengthen our bonds with our family and friends, and to create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. May this Holi bring peace, prosperity, and good health to all of us.”

“The festival of Holi is not just about splashing colours and water, but also about spreading love and happiness. It is a time to forgive and forget, mend broken relationships and start afresh. Let us use this occasion to spread joy and cheer to those around us, and to make a difference in someone’s life. Let us celebrate the festival of colours with a heart full of love and a spirit of generosity.”

“As we celebrate Holi this year, let us remember the true essence of the festival – the triumph of good over evil, the victory of love over hate, and the unity of people from all walks of life. Let us take this opportunity to appreciate the diversity of our country and to celebrate the richness of our culture. Let us make this Holi a memorable one by spreading love, laughter, and happiness all around.”

“Holi is a time to forget all our worries and immerse ourselves in the colours of joy and happiness. It is a time to let go of our inhibitions and dance to the rhythm of life. Let us make this Holi a celebration of love, friendship, and togetherness, as we create beautiful memories with our loved ones. May the festival of colours bring positivity, prosperity, and good health to all of us.”