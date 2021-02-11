Valentine’s week is all about spreading love and making your dear ones feel happy. During this 7 days long celebration, people do special things for their lovers to express their love and admiration for them. The 6th day of the week is celebrated as Hug Day. It is meant to embrace the people you love. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2021: 5 Best Style Ideas That Can Help You Impress Your Date

When two people hug each other, their brains release the love hormone called oxytocin. It is also known as the happy hormone and the chemical reduces your stress level. Moreover, hugging gives a boost to your immunity and heart health. Hugs make you happier and reduce your fears. It can also lower anxiety in people with low self-esteem. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Varun Badola-Rajeshwari Sachdev With a Love Story For The Ages

So what are you waiting for? Go and give a warm hug to your partner or anyone else whom you love a lot and express your feelings for him or her. You can also exchange wishes, greetings, and quotes on Hug Day. Here we help you with a few of them.

A tight hug from you is all I need when I am at my worse. Keep loving me forever. Happy Hug Day!

Waiting for you to come back and embrace me in your arms as soon as possible. Happy Hug Day!

Just give a warm hug to Bucket of flowers sent by me, I just imagine that i got your hug. Happy hug day!

Just hug me, I want it and I want it for this life forever. You hug is solace for me my dear friend. Happy Hug Day 2020!

Worrying never reduces sorrow of anyone, However, it enhances the own health problems, Instead, hugging politely to any needy, May prevent him to go on wrong way. Hug day 2020

When I was in dearth, it was you my friend that saved me losing myself. Just your hug gave me the strength to get back everything what I had lost. Happy hug day my dearest and closest friend.

A hug is a priceless gift, which helps to grow and love unconditionally. Happy Hug Day love!

I want you in my arms always! Happy Hug Day!

You can’t wrap love in a box but you can surely wrap your love in arms. Happy Hug Day!

When no pills and medicine could save you, at that time only a hug of love and warmest feeling could save you. And you gave me that. I love you. Happy hug day!

Just give me a tight hug. I need it from you my love of life. Thank you for being there for me every time. You are beautiful part of my life and always will be. Great hugs from me!

A tight hug a day keeps the doctor away. Prescription for life. Happy Hug Day!

The easiest solution to any difficult problem- Hug them tightly. Happy Hug Day!

On this special day of love, give me a tight hug and promise to stay with me forever. Happiest Hug Day!

My arms are open to hug you close to my heart. Happy Hug Day!

A tight hug and a peck on the cheek is the best way to let someone know how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!