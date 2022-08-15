Happy Independence Day 2022: The Independence Day of India, observed annually on August 15 and observed as a religious holiday throughout the nation, ranks extremely high on the list of national holidays because it serves as a reminder to every Indian that a new era of freedom from more than 200 years of British colonialism has begun. This day honours the nation’s accomplishments as a whole, our country’s history, heritage, and freedom warriors. In order to revive and reinvigorate the patriotic fervour of the independence movement, the government founded ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav‘ to celebrate the country’s 75th anniversary of independence.Also Read - Indore: One Child Dead, 15 Injured As Bomb Hurled During Internal Fight

Share these Independence Day wishes, messages, and quotes with your loved ones as we commemorate this historic day:

"May the glory of this Independence Day be the inspiration for you to achieve greatness in life. May you find success and glory wherever you go. Happy Independence Day 2022!"

“Today is a day to feel proud of being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!”

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” – Sarojini Naidu

“Let your spirits fly high with the Indian flag today. Happy Independence Day!”

“On this day I wish you enjoy your life to the fullest because you are a free man living in a free country. Happy Independence Day! God bless you!”

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas.” – Bhagat Singh

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Wish you a very Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high and higher and touch the sky.”

Wishing all our readers, a very HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!