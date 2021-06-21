Happy International Yoga Day 2021: The ancient practice which originated in India is an umbrella term that covers not just physical but mental fitness too. Yoga is not just performing asanas, but a way of life. The practice not only makes your body healthy but it even relaxes your mind and oozes out negativity. Amidst pandemic, people are largely taking the help of Yoga to heal their mind and body from anxiety, depression, WFH scenario, etc. June 21 is International Yoga Day and the whole world celebrates it in its own way. Also Read - How Yoga Helped Kangana Ranaut's Mom Avoid Heart Surgery And Rangoli to Fight Acid Attack Trauma
There are several ways in which a person can heal his mind, body, and soul through yoga. One needs to find a perfect tandem between body and soul. This year marks the 6th International Yoga Day. It was India that introduced this spiritual and disciplined exercise to the world. Every year, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated with great enthusiasm globally with various events. However, this year, like last year, it will be observed virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - ITBP Performs Yoga at 18,000 ft Snow-Covered Ladakh | IN PICS AND VIDEOS
This yoga day, share these motivational quotes, wishes, WhatsApp forwards, with your friends and family.
- “Yoga is a light which once lit will never dim, the better your practice the brighter your flame.” -BKS Iyengar
- “Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is.” — Richard Freeman
- Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga! – Happy Yoga Day 2021!
- YOGA is the gateway to happiness that the body needs in daily life! Happy yoga day 2021!
- Yoga is that light, which, if you can lit once; will never get dimmed, the more you practice, the brighter the flame will be. Happy International Yoga Day 2020!
- Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure. Wishing you happy International Yoga Day 2020!
- “You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.”- Sharon Gannon
- Yoga is a type of music tone if gets injected, you can live your life flawlessly. Wishing you a great and healthy Yoga international day 2021.
- Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.
- Starting your day with the goodness of yoga can give your life a wonderful makeover. A very Happy Yoga Day.