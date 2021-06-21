Happy International Yoga Day 2021: The ancient practice which originated in India is an umbrella term that covers not just physical but mental fitness too. Yoga is not just performing asanas, but a way of life. The practice not only makes your body healthy but it even relaxes your mind and oozes out negativity. Amidst pandemic, people are largely taking the help of Yoga to heal their mind and body from anxiety, depression, WFH scenario, etc. June 21 is International Yoga Day and the whole world celebrates it in its own way. Also Read - How Yoga Helped Kangana Ranaut's Mom Avoid Heart Surgery And Rangoli to Fight Acid Attack Trauma

There are several ways in which a person can heal his mind, body, and soul through yoga. One needs to find a perfect tandem between body and soul. This year marks the 6th International Yoga Day. It was India that introduced this spiritual and disciplined exercise to the world. Every year, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated with great enthusiasm globally with various events. However, this year, like last year, it will be observed virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

This yoga day, share these motivational quotes, wishes, WhatsApp forwards, with your friends and family.