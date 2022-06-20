Happy International Yoga Day 2022 messages, greetings, quotes: Yoga is not just performing asanas, but a way of living a healthy life. The practice of doing yoga every day not only makes our body healthy but it even relaxes the mind and oozes out negativity. Celebrated every year on June 21, International Yoga Day was addressed in 2014 at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He first presented the idea of the International Day of Yoga. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm globally with various events.Also Read - Astro Yoga: Choose The Right Type of Yoga As Per Your Zodiac Sign

This yoga day, share these motivational quotes, wishes, WhatsApp forwards, with your friends and family.

Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.

Yoga is the only key to being fit and it’s essential to do it daily to keep your mind stress free. Happy Yoga Day to you.

Yoga is a Light, which once Lit, will Never Dim, the Better Your Practice, the Brighter the Flame. Happy International Yoga Day.

Yoga is not about Touching Your Toes. It’s about Unlocking Your Ideas about what You want. Happy International Yoga Day.

Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, and Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of Life.

The most important pieces of equipment you need for doing yoga are your body and your mind. Happy Yoga Day.

Yoga is the fountain of youth. You’re only as young as your spine is flexible. – Bob Harper.

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. – Swami Vivekananda

Yoga gives the Perfect platform to explore in deep about who you actually are. Wish you International Yoga Day.

Happy International Yoga Day!