Janmashtami 2022 Wishes: This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on 19 August. The day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna and reminisces all the heroic and playful adventures Lord Krishna had during his time on Earth. This festival has always been about celebration and merriment by playing various games.

Lord Krishna is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was in this avatar to kill the evil king of Mathura, Kansa. Krishna was born to Devika and Vasudeva. Kansa was Devika's brother. He got a prophecy that his sister's child would kill him one day. Not knowing what to do, Kansa decided to kill Devika's children. However, Krishna escaped and went to Vrindavan. He was looked after by a couple, Yashoda and Nanda Baba. After he grew old, he came to know about everything and killed Kansa.

We are in the middle of a global pandemic and some of us are away from our families. But we have you covered. We have a list of wishes and greetings that you can send to your loved ones and convey your feelings.

This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna shower you with happiness, good health and peace. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May all your deep wishes and desires be fulfilled and may Nand Gopal bless you and your loved ones. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna lights the lamp of happiness in your house. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna fulfil everything you wish for. You and your family will always be in my best prayers. Happy Janmashtami!

May the Lord bless you with happiness, health, peace and mirth. Wishing you and your family a prosperous Janmashtami!

May Nand Gopal take away Makhan-Mishri along with sorrows and worries from your house. Happy Janmashtami!

May the good lord bestow all happiness on you. Wishing you all the best and Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May this festival brings happiness, fun and positivity, and takes away all the negativities. Happy Janmashtami!

Janmashtami is all about celebrations and merriment. Hope this Janmashtami helps you find what you are looking for. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna stay with you and your family through the thick and thin situations of life. Wishing you a happy, peaceful and joyous Janmashtami!

Here’s wishing you a happy and prosperous Janmashtami!