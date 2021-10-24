Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival is celebrated across North India with much fervour. It is a festival of dedication, love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife. The ritual to keep women on fast for the well-being of their husbands has adopted the form of a festival across India.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: 6 Tips to Darken Your Mehndi

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth Puja muhurat begins at 05:43 PM to 06:59 PM, duration – 01 Hour 17 Mins. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: Gifts For Your Wife as Per Her Zodiac Sign | Astrological Tips to Deepen Your Love

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: Drik Panchang says that fast timings will start from 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM, duration of 13 Hours 40 Mins Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: Try These Easy and Quick Food Recipes This Festive Season

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day

Women observing Karwa Chauth vrat break their fast by viewing the moon. The fast is considered incomplete without the sighting of the moon. According to panchang, the moon will rise at 08:07 pm.

We have collated best wishes, greetings, quotes that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Karwa Chauth:

Warm wishes to all the women who are fasting on this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth! May all your dreams come true.

Karwa Chauth comes once a year but I celebrate your presence every second, every minute and every day. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth! May the goddess hear all your prayers and your life be filled with happiness and mirth.

May this Karwa Chauth bring peace, hope, happiness and prosperity. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wishing you a life filled with happiness and positivity. Happy Karwa Chauth!

A perfect marriage is between two imperfect people who do not give up on each other. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth! May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, happiness, good health and wealth.

A good marriage consists of love, friendship, charming relationship, communion and companionship. Happy Karwa Chauth!

An extraordinary marriage is a life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karwa Chauth!