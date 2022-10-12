Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Images, Messages, Greeting Cards: The Hindu festival Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married women of Northern and Western India on the fourth day after Purnima in the month of Kartika. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday and women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Women celebrate the festival by applying henna (Mehendi) on their hands, wearing nail paints, and dressing up like newlyweds. India.com has collated Karwa Chauth 2022 best wishes, greetings, quotes that you can share with your loved ones.Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS And WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Partner
Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Messages, Greeting Cards, GIFs, WhatsApp Status
A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person, and Karva Chauth helps one retain that strength.
Marriage is always a two-way road to be traveled by one soul and two hearts. Karva Chauth just makes this journey more interesting and glamorous.
The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time. You are lucky to have the right woman by your side!
Hope this day strengthens the Bond of love between you two. Happy Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth is all about a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with love and happiness!
May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage.
Karwa Chauth is not just an age-old tradition but a loving and doting wife’s confidence in her faith and love!
Be as beautiful as the moon and shine bright with happiness and have a blessed Karwa Chauth
You are the moon of my life! Happy Karwa Chauth.
A very Happy Karwa Chauth to the most unique and lovable couple