Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Images, Messages, Greeting Cards: The Hindu festival Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married women of Northern and Western India on the fourth day after Purnima in the month of Kartika. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday and women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Women celebrate the festival by applying henna (Mehendi) on their hands, wearing nail paints, and dressing up like newlyweds. India.com has collated Karwa Chauth 2022 best wishes, greetings, quotes that you can share with your loved ones.Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS And WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Partner

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Messages, Greeting Cards, GIFs, WhatsApp Status