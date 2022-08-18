Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated with full enthusiasm across India, this day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, it will be celebrated on August 19, 2022. The celebrations are incomplete without Dahi handi, or makhan, which is hung at a height. In India, people gather and compete against each other to break this earthen pot.Also Read - Janmashtami Special Recipes 2022: Almond Salad to Kashmiri Naan Bread, Best Food Items to Celebrate Shri Krishna Janm Mahotsav

On this day, you can send these messages and greetings to your loved ones and wish them a Happy Krishna Janmashtami:

May all the paths lead home and all your worries are taken care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes to you and your family!

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi! And give you all the love, peace and happiness! Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna rid you of all your worries on this day. Happy Janmashtami!

It is the day when Makhan chor is born. May this day he steals all your worries and bless you with the sweetness of Makhan and mishri in life. A very Happy Janmashtami to you!

Radha ki bhakti, Murli ki mithas, Maakhan ka swaad aur Gopiyo ka raas, Inhi sabse milke banta hai Janmashtami ka ye din khas. Happy Janmashtami

Gokul me jo kare niwas, Gopiyo sang jo rachaye raas, Devki-Yashoda jinki maiya, aise hamare kishan kanhaiya. May Krishna fulfill all your wishes. Happy Janamasthami!

Logo ki raksha karne, Ek ungali par pahaad uthaya, Ussi kanhaiyya ki yaad dilaane, Janmashtami ka paavan din aaya

Wishing our readers a Happy Krishna Janmasthami!