Lohri 2021 Whatsapp, Wishes and Quotes: It's that time of the year again when people get together with their families and friends to celebrate Lohri. Celebrated on January 13 every year, Lohri is an important festival for Hindus and Sikhs. The festival is celebrated with much fervour and pomp, it is the shortest day of the year and is a celebration of the onset of the harvest season. The festival is celebrated majorly in North India and is considered a Punjabi festival which is also celebrated in Haryana as well as Himachal Pradesh.

People celebrated this festival around a bonfire with gazak, popcorn and revdi. Special meals including Sarso ka saag and Makki di roti are also prepared on this day. While people love to meet and greet each other on this festival, but due to current pandemic, it is not possible to celebrate the way we used to. We have compiled a list of best and heart-warming wishes, quotes for your friends and family who live afar. Read on:

1) In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri. Also Read - Merry Christmas 2020: Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, And Wishes to Share on Xmas With Your Family And Friends

2) Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

3) May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri

4) Wish that the warmth of the bonfire, the sweetness of gud and rewari on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

5) Sardi ki thartharahat mein,moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

6) Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,Udi patang aur khil gaya dil, aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,wish you a very Happy Lohri!

7) Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam… Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam…Happy Lohri!

8) Wishing God’s abundant blessings fill your life with happiness and pleasant surprises this Lohri and always. Wish you a happy Lohri!

9) Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love always.

10) May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Lohri!

11) May this festival fill your life with lots of positive energy and enthusiasm. May this Lohri bring happiness and prosperity in your life. Happy Lohri!

12) This Lohri, I hope your life is filled with happiness, love and joy. Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri!

13) May this Lohri be delightful and auspicious for you! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

14) I hope your life is filled with the sweetness of jaggery this year. Wish you a wonderful Lohri!

15) May this Lohri fulfil all your desires and make all your dreams come true. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

16) Sending love and warm hugs to you and your family this Lohri!

17) Don’t judge your day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you sow. Wishing you a very happy Lohri!

18) Before you get a reward, you must put in labour. You sow before you harvest. May this Lohri bring joy, happiness and prosperity in your life!

19) May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with warmth of joy, happiness and love. Happy Lohri!

20) I hope that the bonfire’s warmth, gud and rewari’s sweetness remain with you forever. Wish you a very Happy Lohri!