Happy Lohri 2022 Cards, Greetings, Messages: Lohri is here! Today, January 13, Hindus and Sikhs all over the country celebrate lohri with great pomp and fervor. Like every year, this year also the harvest festival has fallen on the same date. The festival is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs of North India including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. It not only marks the start of the new farming season but also marks the end of winters. Lohri falls a day before another famous festival Makar Sankranti.

People take rounds of agni (bonfire) and worship it. They offer gazak, popcorn and revdi on every round. Special meals including Sarso ka saag and Makki di roti are also prepared on this day. Relatives gather in large numbers to celebrate and dance on Lohri. But due to current pandemic, it is not possible to celebrate the way we used to. We have compiled a list of best and heart-warming Happy Lohri wishes, greetings, cards, WhatsApp messages for your friends and family who live afar.

Here we bring you best messages and greetings on Lohri 2022:

Wishing everyone a very happy Lohri!