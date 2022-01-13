Happy Lohri 2022 Cards, Greetings, Messages: Lohri is here! Today, January 13, Hindus and Sikhs all over the country celebrate lohri with great pomp and fervor. Like every year, this year also the harvest festival has fallen on the same date. The festival is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs of North India including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. It not only marks the start of the new farming season but also marks the end of winters. Lohri falls a day before another famous festival Makar Sankranti.Also Read - Lohri 2022: Know The Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat And Significance
People take rounds of agni (bonfire) and worship it. They offer gazak, popcorn and revdi on every round. Special meals including Sarso ka saag and Makki di roti are also prepared on this day. Relatives gather in large numbers to celebrate and dance on Lohri. But due to current pandemic, it is not possible to celebrate the way we used to. We have compiled a list of best and heart-warming Happy Lohri wishes, greetings, cards, WhatsApp messages for your friends and family who live afar.
Here we bring you best messages and greetings on Lohri 2022:
On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you to have all peace and prosperity, Let this festival brings endless happiness to you and your family, Wish you Happy Lohri!
Wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri! May the fire of Lohri burn all the sorrow out of your life and always bring you joy, happiness and love.
May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing a Very Happy Lohri to You and Your Family.
May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!
Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest & share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali and popcorn with all and spread happiness.
May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with warmth of joy, happiness and love
Hope this grand celebration of Lohri completes your life with utmost love and joy. Wish you a very Happy Lohri
Is Lohri Ki Thartharahat Mein, Rewadi, Moongfali Aur Goood Ki Mithaas Ke Saath, Lohri Mubarak Ho Aap Sabhi Ko, Mithe Se Pyaar Ke Saath, Lohri Ki Shubhkamanaye Aap Sabhi Ko
Happy Lohri vekheya sadi yaari, Sawere sawere hi wish maari, Ehnu kehnde ne hushiari, Hun wish karan di tuhaadi hai vaari. — Happy Lohri All
Wishing everyone a very happy Lohri!