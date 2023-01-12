Home

Lohri Festival 2023: Happy Lohri Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Loved Ones

Happy Lohri 2023: People assemble and take rounds around the holy bonfire, known as Lohri. The first day of winter, January 14, is celebrated by gatherings of people who sing traditional songs and toss sweets, popcorn, and puffed rice into the fire. The predominantly Hindu and Sikh people in North India’s Haryana and Punjab widely observe the auspicious festival of Lohri. The beginning of a new harvesting season and the ripening of winter crops are both commemorated by the celebration of Lohri. We have put together a collection of the greatest and most heartfelt wishes for your family and friends.

LATEST LOHRI 2023 WISHES, QUOTES AND MESSAGES

May all your dreams come true in the soothing warmth of candlelight. Every night’s star wishes you luck and happiness. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones. Days of happiness, weeks of humour, months of luck, and a prosperous year. Greetings for a joyous Lohri! May this Lohri bring you opportunities to experience all of life’s joys, making all of your aspirations come true and all of your efforts yield amazing results. Happy Lohri! May you and your loved ones have happiness and prosperity as a result of this festival of fervour and verve, which is sure to infuse your life with plenty of energy and enthusiasm. Happy Lohri to everyone. Wishing you a lifetime of warmth from the bonfires, sweetness from the gud, and rewari. Cheers to Lohri! Wishing you a happy Lohri and a lifetime of wonderful surprises. May god’s overflowing blessings be upon you. A very happy Lohri to you I wish you a life full of pleasure, love, and happiness on this Lohri. Happy Lohri to you and your family from all of us. I hope you have a wonderful and lucky Lohri. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones! This year, may you experience all the sweetness of jaggery. I hope you have an amazing Lohri. May this Lohri fire extinguish all of your unhappy memories and illuminate your environment with warmth emanating from pleasure, happiness, and love. Cheers to Lohri! I wish the warmth of the bonfire and the sweetness of jaggery stays with you always. A very Happy Lohri to you.