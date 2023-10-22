Home

Festivals Events

Happy Maha Ashtami 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Share Greetings With Your Loved Ones

Happy Maha Ashtami 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Share Greetings With Your Loved Ones

Maha Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the Navratri. Here are top 10 wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Happy Maha Ashtami 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Share Greetings With Your Loved Ones

Happy Maha Ashtami 2023 Wishes and Quotes: Maha Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is the eighth day of the Navratri festival, which is celebrated by Hindus twice a year, once in spring and once in autumn. The autumn Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is the more popular of the two, and Maha Ashtami is considered to be the most auspicious day of this festival. This year it will be celebrated on October 22.

Trending Now

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Ashtami marks the day when Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Mahishasura had been terrorising the gods and humans, and the gods were unable to defeat him. They finally turned to Goddess Durga for help. Durga fought Mahishasura for nine days and nights, and on the tenth day, she finally defeated him.

You may like to read

Maha Ashtami is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. It is also a day to worship Goddess Durga and to seek her blessings. Devotees observe a fast on this day and offer their prayers to Durga. They also decorate their homes and temples with flowers and lights.

In different parts of India people conduct Kanjakiya, kanya puja or kumari puja. This puja is performed on a young girl who has not yet reached puberty. She is believed to be the purest form of the goddess. On this day, devotees invite nine young girls to their homes and worship them as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

DURGA ASHTAMI 2023 WISHES AND MESSAGES FOR YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Subho Maha Ashtami to you and your family. May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga fill your life with joy, prosperity, and good health. May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you. On this auspicious day, may Maha Ashtami grant you the strength to overcome obstacles and find success in all your endeavors. Subho Maha Ashtami! Embrace the power of Goddess Durga within you and conquer your fears. Subho Maha Ashtami!” May the strongest Maa Shakti protect your family from evil and grant everyone’s wishes this Navratri. Happy Durga Ashtami. Ashtami is the day dedicated to Maa Mahagauri. May Goddess fulfil all your desires on this special occasion. Let the divine energy of Durga Ashtami bring peace and harmony to your life and your loved ones. As we invoke the goddess on Durga Ashtami, may she destroy all your worries and bestow you with wisdom and strength. On this sacred occasion, may the goddess Durga’s presence empower you to triumph over darkness and lead you towards the light of wisdom. On Durga Ashtami, let’s conquer our inner demons.

Maha Ashtami is a time for Hindus to come together and celebrate their faith. It is also a time to reflect on the importance of good over evil and to pray for peace and prosperity.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES