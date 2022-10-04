Happy Maha Navami 2022: The Maha Navami holiday, which falls on the ninth day of the Shukla paksha of the month of Ashwin, is observed on the last day of the Navratri festival. Devotees break their fasts on this day after performing a Kanya Pujan or Kumari puja at home and worshipping Maa Durga Siddhidatri in her ninth avatar. People also exchange well wishes and prayers for the success and well-being of their loved ones on this auspicious day. Here are some of the most heartfelt Happy Maha Navami wishes and greetings you may send to your loved ones.Also Read - What Makes Dusshera In Delhi-NCR A Special Festive Treat? A Guide To What Not To Miss

May you breathe in laughter and love each and every day. I hope this Maha Navami will bring you joy and success. Have a happy Durga Navami! Also Read - Guptipara: The Story of Nondescript Town In Bengal That Gave Birth To Durga Puja

The ultimate representation of power is Maa Durga – We bow down to Durga Navami in order to get her blessings on this auspicious day. A Happy Maha Navami to you.

Life will have its ups and downs, and there will be challenging days, but Maa Durga will give you bravery and fortitude. A Happy Maha Navami to you and your family

May Maa Durga grant all of your wishes on this holy occasion of Maha Navami. Happy Maha Navami to you and your family.

My best wishes to you and your family on this auspicious day of Maha Navami are for happiness and improvement as well as for success in all of your endeavours, both now and in the future.

I hope your life is filled with wonderful possibilities and achievements. May Goddess Durga bless you and your family on Maha Navami.

May Goddess Durga bless you Like she blessed Lord Rama to become victorious against Ravan. Happy Maha Navami.

I hope this occasion fills your life with joy and abundance. The wonderful blessings of Maa Durga be with you always. Best Wishes on Maha Navami!

There may be difficult days in life, but Maa Durga will give you the strength and determination to go through them. Best Wishes on Maha Navami!