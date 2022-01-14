Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook And Whatsapp Status

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Harvest festival- Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India with much pomp and enthusiasm. This day is dedicated to the Sun god and is also known as Makara Sankranti or Maghi. It’s that time of the year again, the season of jaggery, sesame, peanuts, and gatherings. The festival is celebrated on January 14 every year, and this day marks the onset of harvest and the end of the winter season. Makar Sankranti coincides with Lohri, Pongal, and Bhogali Bihu.Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022: Celebrate The Festival With These Almond Based Recipes

People celebrate this day by taking a holy dip in the river to start afresh. People meet and greet and celebrate the most auspicious occasions with great zeal, enthusiasm, and devotion. Due to the current pandemic, it is not possible to meet and greet your relatives, we have compiled a list of the best Whatsapp, SMS, and quotes that you can send your loved ones to wish them a very happy Makar Sakranti. Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022: Haridwar, Rishikesh Put Complete Ban On Holy Dips In Ganga. Check Curbs Here

Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this Makar Sankranti takes away all your sadness and lighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever!

May this Makar Sankranti enlighten your life with the warmth of glory, and happiness.

May you receive all the happiness the world has to offer. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewri, moongfali, and popcorn and spread happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

May your days be filled with joy, weeks of happiness, months filled with prosperity, and years of celebrations are sent your way. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Sankranti, the festival of the sun is here! May it bring you greater knowledge and wisdom and light up your life for the entire new year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

The sun signifies knowledge, spiritual light, and wisdom. Makar Sankranti signifies that we should turn away from the darkness of delusion in which we live, and begin to joyously let the light within us shine brighter and brighter. We should gradually begin to grow in purity, wisdom, and knowledge, even as the sun does from this day.

Best wishes for a happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti! Hope the Sun God fulfills all your wishes on this auspicious occasion.

May this festival fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm, and help you get all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti to all!

Here’s wishing our readers, a very Happy Makar Sankranti.