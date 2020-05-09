During the coronavirus lockdown, the gifting for Mother’s Day options are limited and less of materialistic this year, keeping in mind that markets are shut down but still there is a way to show gratitude to your mother through adorable gestures and ‘Do It Yourself’ Gifts idea that you can easily make it at home for your mother. Also Read - Happy Mother's Day 2020: TikTokers Honour Their Moms with Special TikTok Videos | Watch

Cook Special Meal For Her:



There are millions of recipes available on the internet and a special dining experience is what you can give her as a gift. Set the table, cook delicious meal – it can be basic homemade food or any cuisine such as Chinese, Italian, Continental and make her feel super special.

Take Part in Household Chores:



From cleaning the bathroom to brooming the house, to washing kitchen, take part in a few of the chores to make her daily chores easy, and lend a hand in those work especially when maids are not available.

Give Her Foot Massage:



After a tiring day, a foot massage works as a magic and it will definitely bring a smile on her face.

Make TikTok Video With Her:

Make her part of your TikTok world and record funny videos with her.

Give Her a Day’s Break:



Yes, even she requires a day’s break. Take care of the house, cook meals, and give rest for a day.

The Whole Family Can Plan a Nice Performance Dedicated to Her:



A bit filmy but worth it! A nice performance with good songs and the performance by all family members and we bet you, she will get all emotional.

Binge Watch Movies With Her:



From Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Old Classic Films, you can watch her favourite movies along with her.

Do let us know what all suggestions did it worked for you.

Happy Mother’s Day!