Ahead of Mother's Day, the TikTokers have trended the hashtag #Thanks Maa on the TikTok, and with millions of videos with the trending hashtag, it has gone insanely viral. From emotional song to paying them tribute to amping up their style game, the videos are going viral.

As the history goes, the first Mother's Day celebration was initiated by a US Woman named Anna Jarvis. In 1908, she hosted a memorial at St Andrew's Methodist Church in West Virginia. In 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

As per the other story, it is believed that the day is celebrated in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Arab countries, the day is celebrated on March 21, which is also known as Spring Equinox.

Watch the viral videos here:



Well, you can also pay tribute to your mother with these trending hashtags or devote your entire day to her. The day is in the honour of Mother’s contributions towards her children and family and well a ‘Thankyou’ and a ‘Hug’ can also make her have a large smile on her face on this special day!

Wish You All Happy Mother’s Day!