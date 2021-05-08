Mother’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages That Will Make Your Mom Feel Special

Mother’s Day 2021: May 9 will be celebrated as Mother’s Day across the world. This day is a celebration of motherhood and honouring mother figures who dedicated their lives to their family, children, and society. Mother’s Day is a time of commemoration and celebration, it’s time for breakfasts in bed for the most loved person in the family- MOTHERS! Also Read - Mother’s Day 2021: Date, History, Significance And Importance Of This Day

While this year, might be significantly different and the celebrations may be subdued or virtual, it is essential to honor the bond that we share with our mothers. While no amount of gifts would ever be enough to thank all the ways in which our moms are our biggest cheerleaders, therefore, we have a list of beautiful messages, SMS, WhatsApp status for all the kids who can share this with their mommies to celebrate the most auspicious occasion.

Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me, and supported me in every pursuit. Thank you for being there every day with just the love I needed.

Raising me took a lot of patience. Thanks for hanging in there with me.

Mamma Dearest! Nothing is as precious as you in the whole universe. Sending you loads of hugs and kisses. Happy Mother’s Day!

Mom, you’ve always been there for me. There’s no way I could ever fully express my gratitude for all you’ve done for me. I love you! Happy Mother’s Day.

I just want you to know how special and fortunate I find myself to be blessed with a mother as loving, caring and wonderful as you.

Sending love and hugs across continents to the best Mom ever! Enjoy your day!

Thinking of all our fun times together on Mother’s Day. I wish I could be there to celebrate with you.

I am missing you Ma but I’m holding you close to my heart and thinking of you. Have a safe and Happy Mother’s Day!