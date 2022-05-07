Mother’s Day 2022: This year, the day for mothers will be celebrated on May 8, Sunday and it is a special occasion, wherein the entire world decides to express their never ending love towards their mums. A mother is every child’s best friend who has a basket full of solutions ready even before the problem arises. Be it job crisis, exam stress, love and relationship problems, mothers are there by your side to understand the situation. The celebration of Mother’s Day dates back to the ancient era of Greek and Romans. In the modern era, people like Julia Ward Howe and Anna Jarvis worked hard to make this event a success.Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: 3 Secrets To Perfect Parenting And How to Pick Right Battles
On Mother's Day, we have curated a list of greetings, wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes, Happy Mother's Day messages that you can send across to your mum and make her feel pampered. The messages are for mothers, mothers-to-be, guardians who take care of you as a mother.
Happy Mother’s Day Messages, Greetings, SMS to Wish All Moms, Mothers-to-be and Gaurdians:
I’m glad that you’re my mother because I’m not sure anyone else could have put up with me this long! Love you, Mom.
I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!
Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today.
Mum I love you more than words can say. You are my best friend and I’d be lost without you. Thank you for making me the person I am today.
Mum, you are the one who knows me inside out. I admire and love you more than you’ll ever know. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day!
I know I don’t say it often enough but I love you and want you to know how much you mean to me. Happy Mother’s Day Mum
Thank you for bringing this little bundle of joy into the world. You are an amazing Mum. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day!
Mama, you often stood between me and the unfair stuff. Thank you for protecting my spirit.
Now that I’m grown, I don’t just feel gratitude for you—I admire you.
Happy Mother's Day to each and every mother on this planet and you all surely deserve this grand celebration for doing so much for us.