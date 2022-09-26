Navratri 2022 has commenced from today, September 26, and people are all set to celebrate the festival with lots of joy and enthusiasm. The nine-day festival will be a great distraction as the devotees will witness giant pandals, temples lit up. The nine-day festival celebrates the different forms of Shakti or Navadurga and is commemorated in different ways all over India. Navratri, the Hindu festival falls in Ashvin Month and is often referred to as Sharad Navratri. People enjoy forwarding Happy Navratri wishes and messages and share Nav Durga Photos and GIF Images to their friends and family during this festive season. We worship Goddess Durga on her victory against the demon Mahisha Sur.Also Read - Navratri 2022: Holy Shrine Of Vaishno Devi Gears Up To Welcome Pilgrims This Festive Season | All You Need To Know

HAPPY NAVRATRI 2022: WISHES, IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS, AND GREETINGS CARDS

Also Read - Navratri 2022: How Many Times To Eat During Fasting In Navrari? What To Eat And What To Avoid, Jyotish Speaks - Watch Video

Maa Durga means she, who is incomprehensible to reach. Happy Navratri! Also Read - Mahalaya 2022: From Date, Rituals To Significance, Here's All You Need To Know

Lakshmi donates the internal wealth of virtues or divine qualities. Happy Navratri !

May the divine blessing of Maa Durga always be with you and your family. Have fun at the biggest festival that we ever have! May Maa Durga bless you.

Have a blessed Navratri, friend. May Maa Durga bless happiness, success, and health to you and your family.

Wishing a very Happy Navratri you… May the day festive nights be full of celebrations, happiness, and vibrancy for you.

This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di.

May the blessings of Maa Durga always stay with you and your family. Here’s wishing you a glorious Navratri!

May your home is blessed with the lotus feet of Maa Durga which bring into your life eternal happiness and smiles. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you

Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Happy Durga puja.



Warm wishes on Navratri to all the students. May this auspicious occasion shower into your lives the ability to shine in studies.