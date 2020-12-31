Happy New Year 2021 Resolutions: Phew! Today marks the last day of 2020. The pandemic year has been full of uncertainties because of the onset of Coronavirus and then the nation-wide lockdown which followed. The pandemic brought unprecedented circumstances that have left us all in a state of shock. In 2021, we all have been hopeful that the new year will bring positivity and normalcy. It’s time to say goodbye to 2020 and look back and ponder on the learnings. Also Read - Bollywood Celebs And Their Happy New Year 2021: Who's Celebrating Where

Due to restrictions and night curfews because of the new strain of coronavirus, people will celebrate New Year's with close friends and family. This year, welcome 2021 with positivity and excitement. If you are planning to start afresh and make resolutions this year, then we are here to help you stay motivated when you feel like giving up. We have compiled the best quotes to begin your 2021, which help you stay positive and motivated so that you can reach your personal goals. Read on!

-The New Year is here to remind us that it is never too late to start afresh! Also Read - 2017 New Year's Resolution Quotes: 20 Best Motivational Quotes, Memes & Sayings

-There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world because you realise there’s so much more to the book than the page you were stuck on.

-Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.

-New Year- A new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.

-Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas.

-This new year, be a little more loving, be a little more caring, be a little more diligent, be a little more kind, and be a little more emphatic. This new year 2021 be the best version of yourself!

-Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has.

-Wake up, look up begin your day on a positive note!

-Say goodbye to your past. Embrace the new year, the new you!

– If you failed in 2020, try again in 2021!

– “The best is yet to come” – Frank Sinatra

– “It is never too late to be what you might have been” – George Eliot

– “Good resolutions are simply cheques that men draw on a bank where they have no account” – Oscar Wilde

– “In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours” – Beyonce

– “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change” – Taylor Swift

– “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice” -TS Eliot

– “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves” -William Shakespeare

– “The beginning is the most important part of the work” – Plato

– “With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts” – Eleanor Roosevelt

– “Celebrate endings-for they precede new beginnings” – Jonathan Huie

– “Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect” – Alan Cohen

Happy New Year 2021!