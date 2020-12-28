Happy New Year 2021: Phew! Finally, this rollercoaster year is coming to an end and we can’t wait to enter New Year with a bang. New Year will give us yet another opportunity to start afresh. New Year is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across the world. Although, this year New year will be a quiet affair due to the growing number of cases of Coronavirus and a new strain of COVID-19. Also Read - 2021 Will be Worse Than 2020, Warns Nobel UN Agency

Now that we are entering 2021, its best that we celebrate the year with a lot of joy and happiness. With social distancing norms and curfews in place, ringing in the New Year will not be the same as it used to be. So, for people who are miles apart, we have compiled a list of Happy New Year 2021 messages, quotes and wishes for your loved ones.

-May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year! Also Read - WhatsApp Users in India Sent Over 20 Billion Messages on New Year's Eve

– An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves-Bill Vaughan

-Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instil in us-Hal Borland

-Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right—Oprah Winfrey

-Another fresh new year is here. Another year to live! To Banish worry, doubt and fear, to love and give—William Arthur Ward

– Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!

– May you have a great year filled with immense happiness and luck! Stay in good health and achieve greater heights of success. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!

– This message is to convey my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. Hope you had a great year and will have even a better one this time. Spend time with your near and dear ones. Enjoy!

– As the entire world around us grows older by a year, I hope you possess a heart that remains as youthful and cheerful as always. Happy New Year!

– May your days be painted in gold. May your life be filled with diamonds. May the stars shine brightly on your world. May you have a fun-filled year. Happy New Year.

-Colourful like the rainbow and brilliant like the sun fragrant as roses and filled with cheer and fun. Wishing you a Happy New Year.

– Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

– Life is not about possession; it is about appreciation, new hopes and aspirations. Happy New Year.

– A new year is a chance to make new beginnings and letting go of old regrets. Happy New Year.

– Every man should be born again on the first day of January. Start with a fresh page—Henry Ward Beecher

– Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one—Brad Paisley

– May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions—Joey Lauren Adams

– It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves—William Shakespeare

– The beginning is the most important part of the work—Plato

-Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day—Michael Josephson

-Let each new year find you a better person—Benjamin Franklin

-May your teeth are white, your eyes are bright, and your capacity for love at its height!

-May the New Year 2021 bring you more love, happiness, and blessings!

-Happy New Year 2021!

-May your New Year bring you reasons to smile!

-May Lord shower you with blessings as we enter the New Year 2021!

-May all sorrows are washed away by God and you get showered with the best blessings!

We at India.com wish our readers a very Happy New Year!