Happy New Year 2022: The year 2021 was a roller coaster ride. As we inch close to year 2022, it's time to start afresh. New Year is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across the world. Although, this year New year will be a quiet affair due to the growing number of cases of Omicron cases.

Now that we are entering 2022, its best that we celebrate the year with a lot of joy and happiness. With social distancing norms and curfews in place, ringing in the New Year will not be the same as it used to be. So, for people who are miles apart, we have compiled a list of Happy New Year 2022 messages, quotes and wishes for your loved ones.

May 2022 be the best year of your life. May you find success, happiness and everything your heart desires. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy new year. Also Read - 'Let's Go 2020': Twitterati Welcome the New Year With Warm and Positive Wishes

We have compiled a list of best quotes, wishes and greetings that you can share with your friends and family!

Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story!

Good luck, great food, Success and sound sleep, Travel and true friends, Peace, prosperity and productivity, These are my wishes for you as we enter 2022. Wishing you a very happy new year!

Even in these difficult times, we must keep our courage and pray for better tomorrows. As we bid adieu to 2021, here’s hoping that the new year brings all of us peace and happiness.

Give wings to your dreams and watch them come true in this new year!

Here’s hoping that 2022 is filled with new adventures with old friends! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way.

Wishing you a wonderful new year that only brings good tidings.

As the world continues to fight the pandemic, we wish for strength and good health for you and your family this new year.

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

May your troubles last as long as your new year resolutions. Happy 2022!

We at India.com wish our readers a very Happy New Year!