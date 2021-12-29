Happy New Year 2022: 2021 has nothing been less than a rollercoaster adventure! New Year will give us yet another opportunity to start afresh. New Year is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across the world. Although, this year New year will be a quiet affair due to the growing number of cases of Coronavirus and a new strain of COVID-19.Also Read - No New COVID Restrictions In England before 2022

Now that we are entering 2022, its best that we celebrate the year with a lot of joy and happiness. With social distancing norms and curfews in place, ringing in the New Year will not be the same as it used to be. So, for people who are miles apart, we have compiled a list of Happy New Year 2022 messages, quotes and wishes for your loved ones. Also Read - US Senate Confirms Big Slate Of Biden Ambassadors To End 2021

May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year!

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves-Bill Vaughan

Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instil in us-Hal Borland

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right—Oprah Winfrey

Another fresh new year is here. Another year to live! To Banish worry, doubt and fear, to love and give—William Arthur Ward

May you have a great year filled with immense happiness and luck! Stay in good health and achieve greater heights of success. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!

This message is to convey my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. Hope you had a great year and will have even a better one this time. Spend time with your near and dear ones. Enjoy!

As the entire world around us grows older by a year, I hope you possess a heart that remains as youthful and cheerful as always. Happy New Year!

Colourful like the rainbow and brilliant like the sun fragrant as roses and filled with cheer and fun. Wishing you a Happy New Year.

Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

