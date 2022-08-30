Happy Onam 2022 Greetings, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Status, Quotes: The festival of Onam is the annual celebration of the harvest in Kerala. It is held to honor King Mahabali, a kind-hearted and well-loved demon who is said to return to Kerala during this time. This year, Onam will commence on August 30 and will continue for 10 days till September 8. It is said that on Onam, demon king Mahabali, who was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu, will return. Onam is celebrated to mark the Malayalam New Year. The ten days are sequentially known as Atham, Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam and Thiruvonam.Also Read - Kerala Govt Announces Onam Bonanza For 13 Lakh Staff, Pensioners. Here's How Much Money They Will Get

On Onam, the people of Kerala have a diverse range of celebrations that include boat races, cultural programs, sports competitions, dance events, martial arts, floral Rangoli – pookkalam, prayers, shopping, donating time or food for charity spending time with family over feasts. India.com has curated a list of SMS, quotes, wishes, messages and WhatsApp greetings to share with your near and dear ones.

CHECK HAPPY ONAM 2022 GREETINGS, MESSAGES, SMS, WHATSAPP STATUS, AND QUOTES:

May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam. On this joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!



Onam is a perfect time for family to bond. So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your family to have a good time. Happy Onam!

May the Onam festival be the start of your successful life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Onam!

May the Spirit of Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose. Have a blessed Onam!

Air is filled with joy and zeal. It’s colorful everywhere, Homes are adorned with colorful embellishments. I hope that the spirit of Onam fill your heart with happiness and fulfillment.

Colorful Pookalam…Lively Songs… Delicious Feasts… Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till next Onam festival. Happy Onam!

Giving, sharing, loving and celebrating together – that’s the essence of Onam. May this year’s Onam celebration bring more fun to you and your friends and family. Happy Onam!

May this Onam brings to you the brightest and choicest happiness and love you have always wished for! Onashamsakal!

Air is filled with joy and zeal. It’s colorful everywhere, Homes are adorned with colorful embellishments.

But I hope that Onam is not just about that. I hope that the spirit of Onam fill your heart with happiness and fulfillment.

May Maveli Thampuran Visit your Home and bless you on this Home. May you have to most wonderful Onam celebration with your friends and family. Don’t forget to share those moments with me.

I’ll just be here. Happy Onam.