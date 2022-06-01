Global Day of Parents 2022: It is an annual event that is celebrated on June 1 to honour all the parents around the world for being the anchor of their families and selflessly nurturing and protecting their children. Parents Day is celebrated not only for all mothers and fathers but also for guardians, caretakers, and elder siblings who played the role of a parent in everyone’s life. The day was declared as the Global Day of Parents by the UN General Assembly in 2012. This was done to appreciate all parents for their lifelong sacrifice towards raising their children. Parents play a key role in the health, emotional well-being, and education of a child.Also Read - RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: Science And Commerce Results Today. Here's How To Check At rajresults.nic.in

To celebrate Global Day of Parents, we have curated a list of Happy Parents' Day messages to wish your parents and thank them for shaping your life and protecting you from all kinds of sufferings and difficulties.

Happy Parents’ Day Messages, Beautiful Quotes, Greetings:

Happy Parents Day! May you two live a long, happy, and peaceful life. Thank you for everything!

Every time I thought you were wrong, a reality made me realize you can never be wrong. I love you. Happy parent’s day wishes to both of you!

Parents are the ones who have taught me everything I know. You are the one who has taught me to dream and to work hard for it. Happy Parents Day to my loving parents.

I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! happy Parents’ Day!

The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

The love and support of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always supporting me. Happy Parents’ Day!

Mom and dad, thank you for the greatest gift of all, the gift of unconditional love. Happy Parents’ Day!

All that I really need is right here with me. The most important part of my life, mom and dad, it’s you. Happy Parents Day!

Dear mom and dad, you have made my life special. You have shown me the ways of life. I am glad you are my parents. Happy Parents’ Day!

You bring a smile on my face when I am sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, and you just make my day brighter with your love and care. Happy Parents’ Day!

In my mind, I thank you both for giving me such a wonderful life but on parent’s day, I want to thank you in real for blessing me with the best of everything. Happy Parents’ Day!

Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it.” – Ann Brashares

Happy Global Parents' Day!