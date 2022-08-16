Happy Parsi New Year 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Facebook Quotes, Images, Whatsapp Messages For Your Loved Ones

Happy Parsi New Year 2022: Parsi community across the world is celebrating the Parsi new year, also known as Navroz or Nowroz- which means a new day. Every year Parsi community celebrate the new year on August 16. The Parsi community celebrate new beginnings and usher in a year of full of hope and joy. While in many places, the event is celebrated in March, in India, the Parsi community celebrates it in August.Also Read - Parsi New Year 2022: From History, Significance To Celebrations Of New Beginnings

This day is important for the Parsi community, and people mark this day by exchanging gifts, sprucing up their houses, and by wearing new clothes. People get together on this day and feast on tasty treats.

This year, celebrate Parsi New Year by sending these wishes, quotes, greetings, and images to your family and friends.

As we celebrate the Parsi New Year, I am sending my best wishes wrapped up in lots of love and warmth just for you my dear. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak.

Praying for you and your family’s happiness, prosperity and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year.

May this Navroz bring along brighter days for you. May you enjoy this occasion with memorable celebrations. Wishing you Navroz Mubarak.

May this new year bring a lot of happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy Navroz to you.

Nights are dark but days are bright, wish your life will always be full of light. My dear, don’t be afraid because God has gifted us a brand New Year. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak.

All things bright and beautiful, good and true, fine and wonderful, I wish for all these things for you today and always. Navroz Mubarak.

May this Parsi New Year mark the beginning of a new chapter of your life full of new dreams and new hopes. Warm wishes on Navroz to you and your loved ones. Navroz Mubarak.