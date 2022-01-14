Happy Pongal 2022 Greeting Cards, Messages: Pongal, also known as Tai Pongal is a Four-day long harvest festival that is majorly celebrated in Southern India, especially Tamil Nadu. This year, the festival will begin on January 14, a Friday, and end on January 17. Pongal is celebrated with much fanfare and religious fervour. This festival marks a new beginning and people on this day seek blessings from the Hindu Sun god, Surya for a bountiful harvest. Pongal also coincides with Makar Sankranti.Also Read - Kolam Artistry Part of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Inauguration Ceremony
Pongal is widely celebrated among the Tamil community. Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun's northward journey for the next six months. On this auspicious occasion, we have compiled a list of Pongal best wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends.
Pongal Greeting Cards, Messages and Best Wishes to Share With Friends And Family:
Happy Pongal to all!
We thank sun for burning himself to save us.
We thank plants sacrificing their life for us.
And we thank all the creatures helping us to live in this world for some time.
May this auspicious festival bring you
Overflowing happiness, joy and prosperity
Wishing you a blessed and happy Pongal!
The sun shines bright
To guide and lead us the way
Towards bountiful harvest season
May you be blessed with prosperity and joy
Happy Pongal!
May the sweetness of overflowing milk and sugarcane
Fill your home with harmony and happiness
Wishing you the best and prosperous Pongal!
I pray that this festival may be the start of your brighter days
Filled with happiness, good luck and prosperity.
Happy Pongal!
My warm pongal wishes to you
Convey my regards to everybody
Enjoy Pongal and Feast
Pongal Vazhthakal
Wishing you a pongal
That brings you luck and prosperity
Brings you the blessings
Happy pongal
Let us thank the sun
For burning himself to give us life
Let us thank Plants
For sacrificing themself for us
Let us thank cattels and animals
For Helping us to sustain our life
Pongal Vazhthakal