Happy Pongal 2022 Greeting Cards, Messages: Pongal, also known as Tai Pongal is a Four-day long harvest festival that is majorly celebrated in Southern India, especially Tamil Nadu. This year, the festival will begin on January 14, a Friday, and end on January 17. Pongal is celebrated with much fanfare and religious fervour. This festival marks a new beginning and people on this day seek blessings from the Hindu Sun god, Surya for a bountiful harvest. Pongal also coincides with Makar Sankranti.Also Read - Kolam Artistry Part of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Inauguration Ceremony

Pongal is widely celebrated among the Tamil community. Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun’s northward journey for the next six months. On this auspicious occasion, we have compiled a list of Pongal best wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends. Also Read - Pongal 2021: Top Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Greetings, SMS To Share With Your Family and Friends

Pongal Greeting Cards, Messages and Best Wishes to Share With Friends And Family:

Happy Pongal to all!

We thank sun for burning himself to save us.

We thank plants sacrificing their life for us.

And we thank all the creatures helping us to live in this world for some time. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

May this auspicious festival bring you

Overflowing happiness, joy and prosperity

Wishing you a blessed and happy Pongal!

The sun shines bright

To guide and lead us the way

Towards bountiful harvest season

May you be blessed with prosperity and joy

Happy Pongal!

May the sweetness of overflowing milk and sugarcane

Fill your home with harmony and happiness

Wishing you the best and prosperous Pongal!

I pray that this festival may be the start of your brighter days

Filled with happiness, good luck and prosperity.

Happy Pongal!

My warm pongal wishes to you

Convey my regards to everybody

Enjoy Pongal and Feast

Pongal Vazhthakal

Wishing you a pongal

That brings you luck and prosperity

Brings you the blessings

Happy pongal

Let us thank the sun

For burning himself to give us life

Let us thank Plants

For sacrificing themself for us

Let us thank cattels and animals

For Helping us to sustain our life

Pongal Vazhthakal