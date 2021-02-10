Happy Promise Day 2021: On February 11, the world celebrates Promise Day annually. The fifth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the people in love, on this day, couples make promises to each other and profess their love for each other. However, this day is not just for couples, people around the world celebrate this day by making promises to their family members or friends. Most couples celebrate this day by doing things differently to make it memorable. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Varun Badola-Rajeshwari Sachdev With a Love Story For The Ages

On Promise Day, we have compiled a list of promises, messages, wishes, Whatsapp status that you can send to your beloved and express how much you value them:

-I will never let you go. Happy Promise Day! Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Punit J Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh Say 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' | Exclusive - Love Story

-I promise that I never leave you, always be with you and make your life beautiful. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Marathi Superstar Subodh Bhave And Manjiri Bhave With Their Eternal Love Story

-I promise that you will be my only face and soul, you will be my heart without whom I could not live.

-More than the moon, I want you. More than water, I want you. More than roses, I want you. And more than me I want you. Happy Promise Day.

-Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!

-Love is the happiness of today and the promise of tomorrow. So, this warm note comes to you, to say that you are my life. Happy Promise Day!

-I promise to hold your hand through sickness and health, through good and bad, through highs and lows. Together we’ll make it through.

-I promise to love you even though you get on my nerves.

-I promise with my heart and soul,

To love you when we grow old,

To hold your hand through ups and downs,

To take you around villages and towns,

To lead the way in darkness,

To love you with a pinch of madness.

Happy Promise Day.

-I promise to like all your Instagram posts, even the bad selfies

I promise to share the load, shoulder your burdens, and lift you when you fall

As we walk the tough path of life together, I promise I will pick you up every time you stumble.

I promise we’ll never go to bed angry… we’ll stay up and fight all night

-If you are far away, I will wait for you

If you are down, I will pick you up

If you are sick, I will sit by you

And if you are cold, I promise I’ll share my blanket with you.

-Holding hands together, with joy and happiness, loving each other, knowing more, into deep love, expressing feelings is what makes a beautiful promise to your partner.

-You are as sweet as rosebud, you are bright as a star, you are cute as a kitten

That’s what YOU are

You are everything for me.

Happy Promise Day!

-I am not the best but I promise I will love you with all my heart. Happy Promise Day

-Maybe I’m too late to be your first. But right now,

I’m preparing myself to be your last. I promise. Happy Promise Day love!

-I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise, that I will never let you face the problems alone. Happy Promise Day my life!

-We met it was luck, we talked it was chance, we became friends it was destiny, we are still friends it is faith, we will always befriend its a promise.

-Love makes no demands and has no expectations – just sincerity and trust! Happy Promise Day.