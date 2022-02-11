Happy Promise Day 2022: A promise is a sign of love and trust towards your partner. The mood of romance is already over everyone’s head. The fifth important day of Valentine’s week i.e. February 11, is celebrated as Promise day. A day of no expectations and demands but just a promise to selflessly love each other till eternity.Also Read - Happy Teddy Day: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings You Can Share with Your Loved Ones’

The fifth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the people in love, on this day, couples make promises to each other and profess their love for each other. However, this day is not just for couples, people around the world celebrate this day by making promises to their family members or friends. Most couples celebrate this day by doing things differently to make it memorable. Also Read - Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Best Wishes, Messages And Romantic Quotes You Can Send to Your Beloved

On Promise Day, we have compiled a list of promises, messages, wishes, Whatsapp status that you can send to your beloved and express how much you value them: Also Read - Numerology Tips For Valentine's Day: Lucky Colour to Wear And Lucky Gift For Your Partner as Per Your Birthdate