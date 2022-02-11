Happy Promise Day 2022: A promise is a sign of love and trust towards your partner. The mood of romance is already over everyone’s head. The fifth important day of Valentine’s week i.e. February 11, is celebrated as Promise day. A day of no expectations and demands but just a promise to selflessly love each other till eternity.Also Read - Happy Teddy Day: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings You Can Share with Your Loved Ones’
The fifth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the people in love, on this day, couples make promises to each other and profess their love for each other. However, this day is not just for couples, people around the world celebrate this day by making promises to their family members or friends. Most couples celebrate this day by doing things differently to make it memorable. Also Read - Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Best Wishes, Messages And Romantic Quotes You Can Send to Your Beloved
On Promise Day, we have compiled a list of promises, messages, wishes, Whatsapp status that you can send to your beloved and express how much you value them: Also Read - Numerology Tips For Valentine's Day: Lucky Colour to Wear And Lucky Gift For Your Partner as Per Your Birthdate
- I promise to treat you like a queen, because you are one. Happy Promise Day, beloved.
- I promise to share the load, shoulder your burdens and lift you when you fall Happy Promise Day
- “Love makes no demands and has no expectations – just sincerity and trust! Happy Promise Day.”
- I promise that you will be my only face and soul, you will be my heart without whom I could not live.
- More than moon, I want you. More than water, I want you. More than roses, I want you. And more than me I want you. Happy Promise Day.
- Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!
- I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise, that I will never let you face the problems alone. Happy Promise Day my life!
- We met it was luck, we talked it was chance, we became friends it was destiny, we are still friends it is faith, we will always befriend its a promise.
- My Dear sweet love, I promise you that, I would always love you from my heart, Without ego, without intention, And care you without expectations. Happy Promise Day!
- Genuine promises are the key to success and success is brimming with promises till one gets it and then it appears like a home from which the winged creature has flown. Happy Promise Day!
- “You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day”