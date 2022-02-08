Propose Day 2022 is celebrated on February 8 as part of Valentine Week. It is the second day of the Valentine Week that leads up to Valentine’s Day on February 14, the first day being Rose Day on February 7. On Propose Day, lovers take the opportunity and gather courage to confess their love and ask for commitment. This day is celebrated with passion and enthusiasm. The celebration of Valentine Week and Valentine’s Day started as a dedication to St Valentine. Initially, a western concept, Valentine’s Day and Week are now celebrated in every country.Also Read - Got Rejected on Propose Day? Don't Worry, You Aren't Alone | Check These 10 Handpicked Memes
If you have missed the opportunity to propose to your loved one, here's your golden chance! On Propose Day, share these messages with your beloved to express yourself, and get a chance to make them yours forever. Here is a list of the Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status & WhatsApp Messages that you can send to your loved ones and wish them Happy Propose Day 2022! Do not forget to express your true love and make them feel special and loved and gain their commitment for life.
Also Read - 'Agar Aaj Channa Mereya Sunai De..': Zomato Has a Quirky Message to Woo Singles on Propose Day
- The sweetest way to propose: “Excuse me, do you have a band-aid, because I scrapped my knee when I fell in love with you.” Will you be mine? Happy Propose Day!!
- Did you know they changed the alphabet? They put U and I together. “Happy Propose Day”.
- Boy: Would You Mind Sharing Your Address With Me. Girl: Why. Boy: Because That Is Where I would take my marriage vows one day.
- Are you free for the rest of your life? Happy Propose Day.
- I can’t imagine a life without you in it, I want to grow old with you, Let’s spend the rest of our lives together.
- I Am Opening An Emotional Bank Account For U Sweetheart So Deposit Your Love In It And You Will Get The Interest. Be My Valentine ! Happy Propose Day…
- I wish I were one of your tears so that I could be born in your eye, run down your cheek, and die on your lips.
- I Love You For Not What You Are But What I Become When I Am There With You. So Be With Me Forever.
- Love is like a cloud. Love is like a dream, love is the first word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true because I found love when I found you. Happy Propose Day.
- All I wanted was Someone to care for me, All I wanted was Someone who’d b there for me, All I ever wanted was Someone who’d b true, All I ever wanted was Someone like You, Happy Propose Day 2022, Dear.