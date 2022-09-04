Happy Radha Ashtami 2022 Messages, Greetings: Radha Ashtami, also known as Radha Jayanti is celebrated after 15 days of Krishna Janmashtami. Radha Ashtami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Shri Radha. The festival is celebrated on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Radha Ashtami falls on September 4, Sunday.Also Read - Radha Ashtami 2022 Puja Muharat: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance of The Auspicious Occasion

Radha, who was the adopted daughter of Vrashbhanu and Kriti, is the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. She descended on the earth 5000 years ago in Mathura’s Barsana. On the day od Radha Ashtami, devotees flock Barsana, where she was born, and seek her blessings. They sing and dance in the grace of Lord Krishna and Radha. The believers of Lord Krishna every day chant ‘Radhe Radhe’.

India.com has curated a list of Happy Radha Ashtami messages, quotes, and greetings to celebrate birthday of Shri Radha

May Radha Rani showers her blessings upon you, today and always! Happy Radha Ashtami!

Wishing you a joyful and successful Radha Ashtami! Radhe Radhe!

Shri Krishna ko paana hai, to Radha Rani ko manao! Jab unki kripa paoge, to is sansar se tar jaoge! Radhe Radhe!

May Lord Krishna and Radha Rani bless you and your family! Happy Radha Ashtami!

On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, May Lord Krishna and Radha Rani’s grace be upon you and your family!

This Radha Ashtami may Radha Rani shower you with her choicest blessings. Radhey Radhey.

Wishing you a blissful day on this Radha Ashtami! Radhe Radhe!

On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, let us seek the blessings of Radha Rani and Lord Krishna to always bless us with knowledge and wisdom in life.

On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, let us seek the blessings of Radha Rani and Lord Krishna to always bless us with knowledge and wisdom in life.

This Radha Ashtami may Radha Rani shower you with her choicest blessings. Radhey Radhey.

Radhe Radhe!