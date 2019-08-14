Raksha Bandhan 2019, that signified the thread of love and care between brother and sister, is almost here. This year, Raksha Bandhan is falling on August 15, along with the Independence Day. The whole country will be in the celebratory mood tomorrow and will be wishing each other Happy Rakhi. Brothers and sisters will visit each other’s home to celebrate Rakhi and will indulge in delicious food. Rakhi also marks the reunion of the family’s who stay in different cities.

It falls on the full moon day in the Shravan month. People all around the globe celebrate the festival of thread with a lot of happiness, gifts and pampering from their brothers. We at India.com wish everyone a Happy Raksha Bandhan and hope you guys enjoy the day with lots of pampering from your bhaiyas or behenas!

Here we bring you best greetings and quotes that you can send your brothers ad sisters:

Quote Reads: Sisterly love is, of all sentiments, the most abstract. Nature does not grant it any functions.

Quote Reads: For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands.

Quote Reads: Brothers and sisters know very well what’s in each other’s hearts. They share some of the best moments of life with one another. Their bonding is just precious and timeless!

Quote Reads:

Days go past without us expressing our deep affection for each other.

Rakhi comes as a golden opportunity to tell you that

I’ll always adore you and wish you the happiness of every kind…

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Quote Reads: A brother is that friend who’s gifted by nature. I’m lucky to have you as my brother.

Quote Reads: Even if we are not together on this Raksha Bandhan there’s always this strong bond that keeps us connected irrespective of the geographical boundaries.

Quote Reads:

Even though brothers and sisters may fight like cats and dogs but they are the best of friends and always stand by each other in times of need.

Wishing all the brothers and sisters a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

Quote Reads:

Rakhi is the thread that binds two souls in a bond of joy forever.

And today I’m remembering with joy,

the special tie we share and wishing you happiness and good luck forever.

Happy Raksha Bandhan

Quote Reads: We were always close, looking out for each other even when life led us along different paths. Like an invisible thread, our love binds us together, making sure we’ll remember where we came from and what we mean to each other. Wishing you a joyous Raksha Bandhan.

Quote Reads:

Like an invisible thread

Our love binds us together

Making sure we’ll remember

Where we came from and

What we mean to each other.

Wishing you a joyous Raksha Bandhan!

Quote Reads: We gain and lose things everyday. But trust me on one thing. You will never lose me. I will always be here for you: Happy Rakhi.

Quote Reads: I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother/sister like you. Thank you for being my pillar of strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Quote Reads: We are miles apart from each other, but are still connected as both of us will remain in each other’s hearts forever. Happy Rakhi!

Quote Reads: Even if we will not be together on this Raksha Bandhan to share the thread of Rakhi but there’s always this invisible thread that will keep us connected irrespective of the geographical boundaries.

Quote Reads: Dear Brother, this Rakhi, I pray to God for your peace, happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Rakhi.

Quote Reads: Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best brother of the World! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best sister of the Universe!!

Quote Reads: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to send all my love and good wishes to my dear sister who has always been my best friend!! Love to my sister.

Quote Reads: Dear Brother, on this Raksha Bandhan I wish to say that you are the best brother ever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Quote Reads:

Tyoharo ka tyohar

Rakhi ka tyohar.

Jis se jhalakta he

Bhai Behen ka Pyaar..

Happy Raksha Bandhan…

Quote Reads:

I sought my soul, but my soul I could not see.

I sought my God, but my God eluded me.

I sought my brother and I found all three.

I want to tell you the fight which we had earlier was my sweet way to express love. Today on this day I greet you a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Luv you!

Quote Reads:

May this Rakhi bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of.

May success accompany you in every step that you take. Have A Blessed Rakhi

Quote Reads: Chandan ki lakri foolon ka haar.August ka mahina savan ki phuhaarBhaiya ki kalai bahen ka pyar mubarak ho aap ko Rakhs Bandhan ka tyohar…

On this day, It is customary for the brothers to give sisters gifts in return of the sacred thread that they tie and the tradition of Rakhi has great significance in the northern and central states of India.