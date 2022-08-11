Raksha Bandhan is a festival that all brothers and sisters look forward to. It is a symbol of sister and brother’s undying love and devotion to one another. On this day, sisters tie rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, wishing him a long life and promising to protect him. It is also said and believed that tying a rakhi obligates the brother to honor his religion and a duty to protect his sister. This auspicious festival honouring the heartfelt bond of siblings is also one of the most effective ways to bring family and relatives together under one roof.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2018: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan And Other Celebs Shower Love on Their Siblings

10 special wishes to send to your loved ones this Raksha Bandhan

Sending you a thread of love which will bind our heart and life and makes our bond of togetherness stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dearest sister, this Raksha Bandhan, I promise to always be your savior and will always be by your side no matter what. Sending loads of blessings and gifts just for you!

We giggle and we cry, we play and we fight. The moments of happiness and sorrows we shared together have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

The most amazing thing about having a sister is like having a best friend in life. Thank you for always being there for me Sis. Happy Rakhi!

After a girl is grown, her little brothers, now her protectors; seem like big brothers. – Terri Guillemets

Thanks brother for extending your help and support to me in my bad times. Tons of love for Raksha Bandhan!

A brother is the best friend you receive from the universe. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

“Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” – Susan Scarf Merrell

Hey sister!! I may be younger you but strong enough to protect you from any evil. Happy Raksha Bandhan!