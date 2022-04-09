Happy Ram Navami 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Facebook Status to Share

In India, Ram Navami is celebrated as the birth of Lord Rama—the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Hindus will celebrate Ram Navami on April 10. It is an important festival in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm across India. The day falls on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra, which also marks the end of Navratri.Also Read - Navratri 2022: Know Shubh Muhurat For Ghatasthapana, Puja Vidhi and Significance

The Prince of Ayodhya, who was married to Devi Sita, is worshipped by millions across the globe. Thus, Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. Also Read - Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Top 10 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Quotes and Images

On Ram Navami, devotees across India observe a day-long fast and break it only after offering puja to Lord Rama. People who fast during Navratri also break their fast after worshipping the god. Devotees also hold ‘kanjak puja’ in parts of North India to mark the celebrations. Some devotees mark the event by taking miniature statues of the infant Rama, washing them and clothing them, then placing them in a cradle. Also Read - Happy Ramadan Mubarak 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Quotes, Images, Facebook Status to Share

As per traditions, nine young girls, who haven’t hit puberty, are invited and the devotees worship them and treat them with authentic dishes including poori, chana and halwa or fruits.

Ram Navmi 2022 Muhurat:

According to drikpanchang.com, the auspicious time for puja during the Rama Navami festival are as follows:

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat – 11:07 AM to 01:40 PM

Duration – 02 Hours 32 Mins

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment – 12:23 PM

Navami Tithi Begins – 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Navami Tithi Ends – 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022

Make Ram Navami special for your near and dear ones by sending them these greetings, wishes, quotes, SMS:

I hope that Lord Rama bestows happiness and prosperity in your life and brightens it with his divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

May God bless you and your family with all the good in the world and the best of health. Happy Ram Navami.

This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.

Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami.

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Happy Ram Navami.