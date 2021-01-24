In India, January 26 is celebrated as Republic day every year as it is the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. Though the Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent assembly back on November 26, 1949, January 26 was chosen as Republic day to commemorate the Declaration of India’s Independence (Purna Swaraj) in 1929 by the Indian National Congress. Also Read - Ladakh Tableau To Be Featured In Republic Day Parade For The First Time

India celebrates this historic day with great enthusiasm especially in New Delhi at the Rajpath. Every year, India invites a head of government of another country as the state guest of honour. Beating retreat and ceremonious parades are held in the national capital and the country’s air force, navy and army participate in it. In this patriotic event, we show the rich culture and heritage of India through various cultural programs and Jhaankis. This year, we will celebrate 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. On this proud and auspicious day, here are certain wishes, messages, and motivational quotes that you can share with your loved ones and show your love to your motherland. Also Read - Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally: Tableaux to Showcase Protest Against Agri Laws, Village Life

Motivational Quotes to Share on Republic Day 2021

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“Bombs and pistols do not make revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas.” – Bhagat Singh

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

“Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge” – Chandra Shekhar Azad

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of now avail to you”- Dr. BR Ambedkar

“Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties”- Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

“In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end”- Dr Rajendra Prasad

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age”- Dr. BR Ambedkar

Wishes And Messages to Share on Republic Day 2021

Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2021!

With freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2021.

Happy Republic Day 2021! Let’s recall the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers. Happy Republic Day 2021.

Let us join hands to protect our nations from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day 2021.

On this special day, let’s promise our motherland that we will do everything to enrich and preserve our heritage our ethos and our treasure. Happy Republic Day 2021.

Freedom was not won easy, it was at the cost of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so we should never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day!

May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. We salute the work they did for this country on this day. Wishing you a very Happy Republic day!