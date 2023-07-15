Home

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Share Auspicious Greetings With Your Family And Friends

Sawan Shivratri 2023: On the auspicious occasion of Swan Shivratri, share some of the top messages and wishes to your loved ones.

Sawan Shivratri 2023: This season of raindrops and winds is also considered as one of the most auspicious months according to the Hindu calendar. It is known as the month of Shravan or Sawan. It is that time of the year when devotees across India offer their obeisance to Lord Shiva. Many people observe a fast every Monday seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for health, wealth and prosperity.

During this holy month of Sawan, several devotees clad in saffron carry water from Ganga on their shoulders and walk miles to offer to Lord Shiva. They are known as Kanwars. Today is one of the important days, Sawan Shivratri.

On the occasion of this holy day, here are some quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones.

SAWAN SHIVRATRI 2023: 10 QUOTES AND MESSAGES TO SHARE

Om Namah Shivaya! May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into your life. Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health. As we celebrate Sawan Shivratri, let us immerse ourselves in prayers and seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for a fulfilled and prosperous life. Happy Sawan Shivratri! May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Shivratri! May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive to lift ourselves to heights. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all in good health. Happy Sawan! Wishing you a blessed Sawan Shivratri filled with love, devotion, and spiritual enlightenment. May you find inner peace and harmony. On this auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings and fulfill all your wishes. Happy Sawan Shivratri! May the divine grace of Lord Shiva be with you on Sawan Shivratri and always. Sending my warm wishes for a blessed and blissful day. May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

Happy Sawan Shivratri!

