Sharad Purnima 2022: Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin of the Hindu Calendar. Following the Durga Puja, this auspicious festival is also called Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, and is considered important in Eastern parts of India, such as west Bengal, Assam, Odisha. In some parts of the country, it is also known as Sharad Purnima, and is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali.
As per Hindu Mythology, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi revolves around the Earth’s orbit, easing the sorrows and pains of her devotees. It is also said that anyone who stays awake all night is blessed by Goddess Lakshmi with good health and wealth. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima. Unmarried girls fast on this day in different parts of the country to please Lord Vishnu in order to find a suitable match.
To celebrate this auspicious occassion of Sharad Purnima, here are some heartwarming messages, quotes, wishes, SMS, Whatsapp status to share with your friends and family.
- May this auspicious festival bring happiness and merriment to all of you. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with good fortune and happiness!
- May the nectar from heaven fill your life and heart with eternal joy. Have a wonderful Sharad Purnima.
- Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima. May the softness of moonshine bring along happiness, health and joy in your life.
- May there be happiness and glory surrounding you and your loved ones with the blessings of Maa Laxmi. Wishing a blessed Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to you.
- May you be blessed with prosperity and warmth. Happy Sharad Purnima 2022.
- This Sharad Purnima, I pray for well-being and prosperity of you and your family
- May Maa Lakshmi bestow you with the best of health, wealth and happiness. Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima.
- May you be blessed with prosperity and warmth. Happy Sharad Purnima.
- May the brightness and calmness of Sharad Purnima stay with you forever and bless your life with eternal joy and happiness.
- Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you and your family.