On September 5, every year Teacher’s Day is celebrated across the country. This day is celebrated in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan who was born on September 5, 1888. His outstanding contributions in the field of education and welfare of the society has been exemplary. Also Read - Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Best Quotes, Wishes, And Messages to Share With Your Favourite Mentor

To celebrate this day, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay gratitude to their teachers. Actors Bipasha Basu, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur shared pictures and thanked their teachers for their dedicated contributions.

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself with a camera. He wrote, “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process 🙏

#HappyTeachersDay2020” Also Read - Teachers' Day 2020: Time to Appreciate Our Teachers Because Adapting to New Technology is Not Easy

Actor Bipasha Basu in an Instagram post thanked her teachers and shared a picture.

View this post on Instagram Thank you Teachers 🙏❤️ #happyteachersday A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Sep 4, 2020 at 8:06pm PDT



Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture of herself with her Physics teacher, Radha Miss. She wrote: “How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with one of them, when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn’t like the subject as much as I liked her )

Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class… Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness ❤️😄

In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, 😅 I’ve realised the value of teachers even more.

They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today ❤️

Happy Teacher’s Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day.

Thank you”



Whereas, actor Nimrat Kaur saluted all the teachers in her life. She wrote, “All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay.”

All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 5, 2020



Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture from her annual day function.

This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

That’s not it, actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Kajol also wished and paid gratitude to the teachers.

How did you celebrate Teacher’s Day?