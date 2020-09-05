Teachers’ Day 2020: Teachers’ Day is an annual celebration that aims to honour the work of teachers and acknowledge their hard work in shaping our lives for the better. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India who was also a scholar, Bharat Ratna recipient, and philosopher author. On this day, we show our gratitude to our teachers and mentors through some kind gestures and special functions. However, currently during the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not possible. Therefore, you can plan a digital celebration for Teachers’ Day and express your respect to your favourite teachers through some messages, quotes, or wishes. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Happy Teacher's Day: Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Emraan Hashmi And Other Bollywood Celebs Get Nostalgic About School

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world."-Malala Yousafzai

“Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students.”– Charles Kuralt

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

“Creativity is the key to success in the future, and primary education is where teachers can bring creativity in children at that level.” ― APJ Abdul Kalam

“The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” – Kahlil Gibran

“The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don’t tell you what to see.” – Alexandra K. Trenfor

“It is the supreme art of the teachers to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” -Albert Einstein

“Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.” – Bill Gates

Messages And Wishes For Teacher’s Day

“You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“Your teachings will never be erased from my mind.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love, everything, in one person. And that person is you.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“Without you, we would have been lost. Thank you, teacher, for guiding us, inspiring us and making us what we are today.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day

“You accepted the challenge to teach me and I accepted the challenge to learn.” ― Happy Teacher’s Day