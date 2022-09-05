Teachers’ Day 2022 Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status: Like every year, this year too Teachers’ Day is being celebrated on September 5 to celebrate the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. In 1962 when Dr S Radhakrishnan became the second President of India, his students wanted to make this special. He asked his students to celebrate the day as Teachers’ Day. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is an eminent scholar, philosopher, and honorary of Bharat Ratna, first Vice-President of India and second President of India.Also Read - Teachers Day 2022: UGC to Launch Research Grants, Fellowship Schemes Tomorrow. Read Here

TEACHERS’ DAY 2022 MESSAGES, GREETINGS, WHATSAPP STATUS:

Dear Teacher, thank you for your constant guidance and support. This wonderful journey would not have been possible without you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Dear Teacher, Happy Teacher’s Day! Your wisdom, righteousness, patience, dedication, has always inspired me to be a better person!

Your introduction to honesty, integrity, passion and character is what keeps me going in life. Happy Teachers’ Day!

We are grateful to have been allowed to be tutored by you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

If students can achieve extraordinary dreams it is because of teachers like you who constantly back us and support us. Happy Teachers’ Day!

You not only gave us the resources to dream big but also helped us achieve them. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers’ Day! Thank you for always inspiring me and never letting me settle for less. You are the best.

Dear Teacher, I wouldn’t be here if it was not for your constant guidance and support. Thank you for everything. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Dear Teacher, you deserve to be celebrated for your admiration, devotion, education, inspiration and compassion. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teacher’s Day! You are the most selfless, devoted, hardworking and wisest person. Thank you for everything.

Have a happy and amazing time!