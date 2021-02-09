Happy Teddy Day 2021: Teddy bears are the first love of every girl. From a little girl to a teenager to an adult, teddies are the weak link of everyone. February 10, the fourth day of valentine’s week now popularly known as teddy day for our lovers. As the mood of love and romance is already in the air just to enjoy it more by giving teddy to your partner can be the icing on the cake. Have you ever thought of why our girls love teddies so much? Let’s disclose the secret behind it, teddies can be the supportive partner for every girl whenever she is depressed and not in a mood she likes to cuddle with teddy bears and this can cheer her mood in seconds. Express your love and affection by giving the most cutest and adorable gift of all teddy bear to your partner who has your heart. Also Read - Valentine's Day Getaway in Mind, We Pick 5 Places of Solitude

As this is the digital generation, we like to do everything online be it shopping and now the relationships too. There is a trend of virtual and long-distance relationships, so what can be better than gifting a teddy to your love so he/she doesn't feel alone in your absence. That one teddy will always remind them of you no matter where you are.

Different colours of teddies and different messages they convey:

Like every rose, colour has its meaning the same as different colours of teddies has its significance. Confused about which type of teddy to give to your partner according to your relationship situation? Fret not, we got you covered.

1. Brown Teddy Bear: As brown is the colour of the year and the most trending right now. Along with it, the brown teddy bear is the most popular and basic of all. This colour of teddy indicates ‘stability and support’ in your relationship. Brown teddies gives the coffee vibes and looks so sweet and satisfying.

2. White Teddy Bear: White is the colour of peace and white teddy bear can never be the wrong choice. You can gift this to not only your love but also to your friends and family to start a new chapter of your relationship. White teddy bears are beautiful in their own way and indicate innocence. This can be the sweetest and simple gift to your partner.

3. Red Teddy Bear: As we all know red is the colour of love. This is the most common teddy among all. Red teddy will make your lover fall in love with you all over again. No matter what, red will always be on the lead on every valentine without any doubt. Express your feelings to your lover and make a move.

4. Pink Teddy Bear: Since forever we have been listening that ‘pink is the favourite colour of girls’ let’s make this statement worthy this teddy day by giving it to your girl. Pink teddy represents unconditional love, compassion and affection. Pink teddy is the favourite choice while proposing your lover and if she accepts it means she is accepting your proposal with a big smile.

5. Blue Teddy Bear: Every relationship is based on trust and loyalty. ‘Trust is the key to a successful relationship’. To build trust and to show that your love is true and you have an unbreakable bond, blue teddy is the perfect choice for you. So what are you waiting for? Go and get a blue teddy for your lover.