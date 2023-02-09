Home

Happy Teddy Day 2023: Send Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Status and SMS That You Can Send to Your Beloved!

Happy Teddy Day 2023 Messages: We have compiled a list of best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes that can bring a smile to your lover's face.

teddy day

Happy Teddy Day 2023: The fourth day of Valentine’s week is here and it is Teddy Day. After Chocolate day, Teddy day is observed by the people in love! The fourth day is celebrated on February 10, every year. The day is all about gifting teddy bears to the love of your life and making some cute memories together. Teddy bears are soft, cuddly, cute, warm and loved by every girl as it brings a huge smile on their faces. By gifting your lady love a teddy bear, you can easily convey what you are unable to express in words. If you forgot to celebrate rose day, propose day, and chocolate day, then here’s your chance to make up for it.

You can make this day more special by sending them romantic and cute messages which can express what you truly feel for them. We have compiled a list of best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes that can bring a smile to your lover’s face.

Happy Teddy Day 2023 Messages:

Happy Teddy Day 2023 Quotes:

1. Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are already stuffed with love. I am your teddy with a big heart. Happy Teddy Day!

2. On Teddy Bear Day, accept this message as my promise to be your cuddly bear for life with an unlimited supply of hugs

3. By gifting you this teddy I want to show I am ready to make you mine and fill my life with sunshine.

4. A room without a teddy is like a face without a smile. Happy Teddy Bear Day, my love.

5. I wish I were a cell in your blood, so I would be sure I was somewhere in your heart. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

6. A message of appreciation for my ‘bear’y cute cuddly bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

7. When a touch could heal a wound. When eyes could speak volumes. When a smile can confirm I’m there. Then why do we need words to say ‘I LOVE YOU’. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

8. You are the twinkle of my eyes; the smile on my lips; the joy of my face; Without you I am incomplete. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

9. You’re in my thoughts and in my heart wherever I may go. On Teddy Bear Day I’d like to say I care more than you know.

10. In this special Valentine’s week, On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, there never will be another you!

11. No matter where I go or what I do, you are always there in my thoughts and heart. All I want to do is to take care and love you just like a soft and sweet teddy. Happy teddy day!

12. Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are stuffed with love. I m your Teddy with a big heart. Happy Teddy Day!

13. The soft cuddly teddy is there to show, I will always be there for you. This you should know. Happy Teddy Day!

14. I am gifting you this teddy so that whenever you look at it you would miss me. Happy Teddy Day!

15. Who said teddies aren’t real… just look at you!!… You are the most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

We are just three days away from Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to spread the love!

