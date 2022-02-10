Happy Teddy Day: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings You Can Share with Your Loved Ones

Valentine’s week began on February 7 and will end on the 14th of this month. The fourth day of Valentine Week is dedicated to the ultimate symbol of love and affection – Teddy bears. After Chocolate day, Teddy day is observed by the people in love!Also Read - Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Best Wishes, Messages And Romantic Quotes You Can Send to Your Beloved

The day is all about gifting teddy bears to the love of your life and making some cute memories together. Teddy bears are soft, cuddly, cute, warm and loved by every girl as it brings a huge smile on their faces. By gifting your lady love a teddy bear, you can easily convey what you are unable to express in words. If you forgot to celebrate rose day, propose day, and chocolate day, then here’s your chance to make up for it. Also Read - Numerology Tips For Valentine's Day: Lucky Colour to Wear And Lucky Gift For Your Partner as Per Your Birthdate

You can make this day more special by sending them romantic and cute messages which can express what you truly feel for them. We have compiled a list of best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes that can bring a smile to your love interest’s face. Also Read - Ahead of Valentine’s Day, 77 Percent of Indian Travellers Hope to Find Travel Romance on Their Next Trip: Research

Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy the next best thing – a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Sending you an adorable teddy bear because I can’t be with you myself. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy bears, whether old or new. They’re cute and cuddly, pink or blue. On Teddy Bear Day, I wanna tell you

No one is as cute as you. I love you ‘beary’ much! Happy Teddy Day, my love.

I hope this Teddy Day brings you lots of smiles and laughter. Sending you good wishes

I like teddy bears because they remind me of you – full of warmth and goodness, love and laughter. Happy Teddy Day!

Your bear hugs made me smile when I was at my lowest. Thank you and wishing you a lovely teddy bear day!

They say a room without a teddy is like a face without a smile. Hope this one puts a smile on your face

Roses are red, violets are blue. Teddies are cute and so are you.

We are just three days away from Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to spread the love!