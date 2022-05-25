Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Andhra Pradesh And Telangana are celebrating Hanuman Jayanti 2022 today, i.e. May 25 at The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which will last till May 29. The five-day festivities will be observed at four places in Tirumala including Anjanadri near Akasa Ganga, Japali, Nada Neerajanam, near Tirumala temple and Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham (TTD Veda Patasala). The celebration starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. As part of the festival, special archana, abhisekam and nivedana will be performed.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: UP Police Deploys Additional Security Forces In Areas Adjoining Delhi

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti Date And Time

This year the Dasami Tithi began at 10:45 am on May 24, 2022, and ends at 10:32 am on May 25, 2022.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the day when Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram. On this day we have curated Hanuman Jayanti 2022 messages, greetings, WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones.

Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings

-I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

-Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanti.

-Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

-On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

-May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti bring along in your life much more happiness and positivity and keep you blessed. Warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

-Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti

-Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2022.

-May Lord Hanuman shower is an auspicious blessing on you today and forever. Happy Hanuman Jayanthi